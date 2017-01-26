Winners graduate

Botswana editors honored by Wits University

Seven top editors graduated from the WAN-IFRA Women in News (WIN) programme last week at the Botswana Craft.

The one year -programme which offers women in news courses such as management skills, online media management, life and career planning as well as mentoring, culminated in a University of Wits Certificate for the participants.

WIN is a World Association of Newspapers and News publishers (WAN-IFRA), rigorous programme designed primarily to address the gender imbalance in media, by equipping media managers in order to create stronger news media organizations.

Before presenting the participants with certificates, Minister of Education, Unity Dow in a brief address, advised the women editors to work hard and be confident enough to embrace their femininity and still command enough respect to be treated as equal to me.

“You should be comfortable to wear pink if you want to and still demand equality, you don’t have to try and be a man to succeed,” she said

Participants included Ruth Kedikilwe, Sunday Standard and The Telgraph; Voice Editor-in-Chief, Emang Bokhutlo; Mmegi’s Pauline Dikuelo and subeditor, Maureen Odubeng; former Midweek Sun Editor Boitshepo Balowzi who is currently studying in the US; Yvonne Mooka from the Botswana Guardian/Midweek Sun and Weekend Post Deputy Editor, Francinah Baaitse .

Attending the forum was Dr Seamogano Mosanako from the Media Studies department at the Unversity of Botswana; Dr Tikhala Chibwana, WIN Africa Director, members of the WIN Steering Committee, Vincent Kahiya and Beata Kasale, the group’s coach Batsho Dambe and the WIN program Manager, Molly Chimhanda

Speaking during the training, Vincent Kahiya said the programme has a potential to transform lives, and that it has transformed women throughout the continent.

A different group of six media practitioners from Botswana, to undergo the same training was also unveiled at the event.

The media practitioners will join other African media practitioners during the training period.