Will Mokaila Manage the Air Botswana crisis

Kitso Mokaila is no stranger to crisis and being thrown into the deep end.

Before he recovered from the pressures and challenges of the lack of water and energy at the Ministry of Minerals, Energy and Water Resources, he was transferred to the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC).

If he thought he was in a frying pan, it seems he has been thrown into the fire as MTC wrestles with Botswana rail’s and air travel.

But top of Mokaila’s priorities is to privatise the ailing Airline as well as the struggling railway.

On being asked how he intends to tackle what seems to be a mess, Mokaila referred The Voice to the Expression of Interest (EOI) Notice – The Privatisation of Air Botswana (BP) which was up on the Air Botswana website with a deadline of February 28.

The strategic objectives of the BP’s privatization as stated in the EOI is: to engage the private sector in the ownership and management of BP to ensure continued provision of air travel services in the domestic, regional and international markets by a viable and efficient airline.

To sustain business travel within and to Botswana and also to support and grow tourism travel to the country

To reduce Government’s future financial commitments in the airline

To grow the aviation sector and its contribution to the economy through private sector participation and

To retain the brand of Botswana in any future airline entity

South Africa’s Comair (South Africa) (MN, Johannesburg O.R. Tambo) has confirmed it will be submitting a proposal to the Botswana government concerning its privatization of Air Botswana.

Comair Chief Executive Erik Venter was reported saying: “We’ll make a submission and see if they are interested in our approach.”

Mokaila inherits an airline shrouded in corruption and scandal that resulted in the dismissal of its former General Manager, Ben Dahwa, last year.

It remains to be seen how he will keep the country’s air and rail services afloat.

He was thrown into the power and energy abyss with the country screaming at the lack of water and power.

Although not totally stable, by the time he left the ministry the load shedding had been reduced.

And it seems like the water woes are over as the Almighty showered Botswana with rain.