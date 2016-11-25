Widow of murdered taxi driver speaks out

Suspected killers denied bail

Devastated Dyna Montshiwa 49, and her eight children are still reeling in shock at the senseless murder of their father a few weeks ago.

A taxi driver, Odirileng Shimane Kereeng was on October 30th kidnapped, robbed, murdered and dumped in Gabane, a village on the outskirts of Gaborone.

His killers robbed him of his P450 cash collections for the day, Nokia mobile phone and his taxi, a silver Corrola Alex.

This week after coming face to face with the three Zimbabwean men suspected of murdering Keereng in court the grieving partner spoke out for the first time.

“He was a good man who worked hard to take care of his family and now he is gone, killed, for what, was his life worth a cheap phone and a cheap car?” Montshiwa said battling to keep her tears from flowing.

Recalling the incidents of the fateful day on which her partner was murdered Montshiwa said, “ He phoned me while he was still at the taxi rank to tell me he was not feeling well. I asked him to come back home. Around 9pm he called again saying he was fueling so he could drive home. I waited until I fell asleep and when I woke up at 1am, RraagweT was not home, I looked through the window and his car was not there.”

At the moment her instincts told her something was not right and she became worried because for the past 25 years that they were together, Keereng had never arrived home after midnight.

“I knew something was amiss so I woke up my children and walked to the neighbours. The fact that he had called to say he was unwell also heightened my fears so we went to look for him at the clinic. From the clinic we went to the filling station where he last fuelled but there was no luck .I immediately reported him missing to the police and I called relatives who flocked to the police station. The following Monday the family’s worst fears were confirmed when the police rang to say they found a man dead in Gabane and it turned out to be Keereng.”

“It is still difficult to accept that he gone. Those men are heartless and they have robbed my children of their father and robbed me of a good man. They must rot in jail until they are hanged by their necks until they die,” Montshiwa said

Meanwhile on Wednesday Public Prosecutor, Sub Inspector Tsogo Rantopa successfully pleaded with magistrate Faith Ngandu to deny Jini James Ndaba 40, Martin Nkandla 34 and Sam Ncube 39 bail because they were a flight risk.

Rantopo also revealed that inquiries into the case were still at a primary stage, with witness statements currently being collected and the forensic report not yet available.

When asked if they have anything to say, the suspects claimed that they had been made to sign documents written in a language they did not understand.

They also urged court to protect them, arguing that the papers they had signed could be used as evidence against them.

However, Ngandu dismissed the suspects’ concerns, noting that the prosecution had made it clear they were still investigating the incident, thus it could reasonably be assumed that the signing of those documents was part of their inquiries.