Tonota police sjambok partying youth

Tonota Police Station Commander Kenanao Badumetse has pleaded ignorance to reports that his officers unleashed terror on unsuspecting partying youth on Friday night in Tonota.

Badumetse told The Voice that he’s only aware of an incident in which unruly people were dispersed from a popular farm in Tonota.

“A team of officers led by Assistant Superintendent Kaisara was dispatched to monitor a situation at a farm I can not name. The report I received was that the group dispersed without incidence,” said Badumetse.

According to Badumetse they were notified of a group of people who were planning to host a show titled ‘Straigt Outta School-Pens Down featuring rapper Ozi F Teddy.

“However the owner of the farm told us that no one had permission to be at his farm. He made it clear to us that he had made no arrangements with any promoter to use his farm,” Badumetse said.

“From the report I have, no one was whipped. Police only arrested people who were drinking at ungazetted areas and those driving without licenses,” said Badumetse.

While the top cop denied any knowledge of alleged brutality by his officers, those at the receiving end narrated horrific stories of out of control officers who went on a slapping and whipping spree on Saturday night.

One of the victims Atamelang Mmereki (28) said he arrived at Thumolano farm around 9pm to drop some friends.

‘When we arrived the whole area looked like a war zone. There was a heavy presence of police and Special Support Group. A young man bolted from the bushes towards our combi screaming for help,” said Mmereki.

“We asked him why he did not run to the police and he said, he was running from the police,” he said.

Mmereki said within a minute the police approached them and ordered everyone to disembark.

“I told them I only came to drop my friends and should be heading back.”

“That was when one of the officers slapped me hard across the face. He kicked me and grabbed my crotch. He made fun of me telling me I was well endowed and wondered whose daughter I was sleeping with,” said Mmereki.

“No explanation was given as to why we were being brutalised,” he said.

His colleague, Praise Ndaba(26), said they went to report the matter to the police, but were further ridiculed and slapped some more.

“We had bought tickets for a music show, but ended up with bruises,” he said.

Ndaba said he was chased down by an SSG officer within the police premises and ended up with a dislocated knee.

“He tripped me while I was in full flight. I’m not even sure those were real police or thugs in police uniform,” he said.

Walking gingerly from his visibly swollen knee, Ndaba said police need to own up and apologise for their unlawful act.

“If people are now running away from the police, where is our refuge,” he said.