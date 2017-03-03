When your hero falls

It hurts so bad to see a man who a few months ago was everyone’s darling going through such a rough patch alone.

The Ramotswa bred, Reginald Richardson of the former Breakfast with Reg wept as he received a Humanitarian award of the year during BONELA’s 2017- 2021 strategy launch last week Tuesday.

Instead of jumping with joy, the former radio presenter wept and told the crowd that he is swamped in debt.

‘Reggie’ as popularly known by many, said he received a bank message warning that morning, communicating that his loan installments are long overdue.

But the surprising part is that he said he refused to allow people to open a compassionate account for him. Monna ga awe wa sekama.

We feel for you and Shaya knows that you will rise again.