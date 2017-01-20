Vendors decry tomato leaf miner outbreak

Tomato leaf miner also known as Tuta absoluta (Lepidoptera: Gelechiidae) is a highly destructive insect pest to tomato plants and fruit and is also reported to infest other plants in the Solanacaeae family (potato, eggplant and others).

The pest which is classified to be of quarantine importance was detected in Botswana early December last year, in areas such as Bobirwa, Boteti, Chobe, North East and North West.

According to a press release from Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food Security the main pathway for the Tomato leaf miner to spread from one area to another or from one country to another is through the movement of infested seedlings and tomato fruits.

The Ministry then put in place a management strategy in which tomato and related crops importation was banned and traders deterred from moving solanaceous crops from the tomato leaf miner infested areas.

Voice Reporter PORTIA NGWAKO MLILO talked to some street vendors to find out how this will affect their business.

Tomatoes are now expensive from the suppliers because they are scarce.

I buy them for P200 per box from a farm near Dibete and they deliver to us.

Before then I was buying from Tuli Block and now they have stopped selling because that was the most affected area.

I have been selling vegetables since 2008 and this disease will affect my business which my family depends on.

I am currently selling tomatoes for P2 each but I will end up increasing the price as the demand is high.

I used to buy locally at horticulture and now they are not selling since the outbreak of this disease because they were importing from South Africa.

I hear it will take about 6 months for the ministry to control the disease and I wonder how we are going to survive.

Tomato is a vegetable that is bought everyday and now this Leaf-miner situation will kill my business.

I am a single parent of three kids and I support them with the profit I make from selling vegetables.

Local farmers are not producing enough to supply the whole country and we are doomed since we are not allowed to import.

It is very difficult to get the supply of tomatoes and potatoes are not there at all.

I buy them from a farm near Oodi and they only sell on Mondays and Tuesdays as they spend the rest of the week days spraying.

We cannot buy in bulk because tomatoes are perishable.

They are also expensive and we buy them at P10 per kg from the farm and I sell them at P3 each.