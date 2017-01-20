Vee gets Metro Fm nomination

Vee Mampeezy’s dream of conquering Africa may very well come true at this year’s 16th annual Metro FM awards after he was nominated for the One Africa category.

This announcement was made on Tuesday night in Johannesburg.

Vee with his latest album dubbed “I do” has been nominated alongside Nigeria’s Tekno, Tiwa Savage, Kommanda Obbs of Lesotho and Patoranking.

In the album Vee features most South African heavyweights including among others Dj Tira, Naak Musiq, Khuli Chana and Casper Nyovest.

He recently launched the album to filled up Molapo Stanbic piazza. He also recently became the first Motswana to sign a deal with Universal music.

The 16th Metro FM Music Awards will take place on February 25 at the Inkosi Albert Luthili Convection Centre.