Vandalism lands students in court

Eight Moeding Mission School students appeared before Lobatse Magistrate court last Friday, each charged with a single count of malicious damage to property.

The students were reported to the police after breaking windows and damaging some of the school property after writing their final examination.

The accused students appeared before Chief Magistrate Mareledi Dipate who granted them bail and ordered that they report to any nearest police station every fortnight.

They will be back in court on December 13.

Details of the charge sheet are that the eight young males, Leatile Ntwaetsile (19), Martin Chicho (18),Moyombua Seku (18), Anold Botlhoko (20), Tefo Mmualebe (19), Tshenolo Serome (20), Modisaetsile Moretele (19)and Brian Motlhagatsane went hostile immediately after writing their final paper and damaged about 25 window panes and other school property.

Plea was reserved as three other suspects were said to be still at large.

Meanwhile, in a similar but unrelated incident, some Moshupa senior male students are also accused of vandalizing school hostel windows, last week Thursday.

Superintendent Oteng Ngada confirmed the incident though he said no one has been arrested in connection with the vandalism.