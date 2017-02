After a long wait, Francistowners will finally have an opportunity to watch the movie A united Kingdom.

The movie based on the country’s first president Seretse Khama’s marriage to Ruth Khama will show at John Mackenzie School this Friday at 20:30.

To watch this romantic and politically charged Romeo and Juliet flick of our times, tickets available at the door sell for P50 per person.

Freshly made popcorn, hotdogs, braai, slush and drinks will be on sale.

Dress warmly and bring camping chairs.