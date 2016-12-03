Unbeaten Forest take on lowly Lovers

This season’s surprise package Black Forest will be looking to build on their excellent start to the league when they travel to Serowe to take on struggling Green Lovers this afternoon.

Seven games into their first ever season in the top flight, the Mmankgodi-based minnows have impressed with their exciting brand of free-flowing, eye-catching football.

Their refreshing approach to the game has not gone unnoticed – nor has it gone unrewarded.

Along with early pace-setters, Orapa United, Forest are the only unbeaten team left in the league and currently sit just three points off the top of the table with a game in hand.

It is a sensational start to the season from a side that many predicted would struggle.

Indeed, far from fighting relegation, Magoleng are now being talked up as potential title candidates.

However, refusing to get carried away by the hype currently surrounding his club, Forest’s experienced coach, Rapelang ‘Razor’ Tsatsilebe, played down their title chances.

Speaking to Voice Sport ahead of the Green Lovers game, the former Zebras defender explained that whilst he was not surprised by his side’s good start, their primary objective remains retaining their premier league status.

“I’m not at all surprised by how well we’re doing. We had a very successful pre-season, which gave us the belief that we could make it in the premier league.

“I have talked to management and we have agreed to take it game by game. Maintaining our current position is not the priority; making sure we stay in the league is our main concern,” insisted Tsatsilebe tactfully.

Whilst Forest have rightly attracted wide-spread praise for their attacking flair, much of their early-season success has been based on a water-tight defence.

The premiership newcomers have conceded just four goals in seven games, keeping four clean sheets in the process.

It is a point that Tsatsilebe is well aware of, noting, “In order to build a team you need a solid foundation and that starts with a strong defence; if you concede too easily then you are dead!”

When asked about the ‘secret’ to Forest’s success, Tsatsilebe’s immediate response was to reply, simply but unequivocally, “Team work.”

Turning his attention to today’s match, Forest’s coach said he was prepared for a difficult encounter, stressing that there was no such thing as an ‘easy game’ in the premier league.

“Green Lovers will be a tricky fixture. They have a lot of talented youngsters and they play good football. We will need to be ready for them so that they do not surprise us.”

Although Forest will start the game as overwhelming favourites, Tsatsilebe dismissed suggestions that this puts his players under added pressure. “I’ve told my boys to go out there, play football and enjoy themselves. The atmosphere in the camp is extremely relaxed – there is absolutely no added pressure on the players to perform!”

In stark contrast to the high-flying Forest, Green Lovers have failed to find any form or consistency in their second season in the elite division.

The Serowe-based side are currently second from bottom, having lost their last four games.

Even more worrying for Lovers is their lack of potency in-front of goal – they have managed just three goals (in seven games) all season!

However, Lovers’ coach Onthusitse Kootswele is confident that his team can turn their fortunes around. “Despite losing 2-0 to Galaxy FC in our last match, I was relatively pleased with our performance. There were definite signs of improvement – now we need to build on this against Forest,” he told Voice Sport.

“A lack of concentration has cost us in past games. However, we have been working hard on rectifying our mistakes in training. If we can implement the tactics we practice during training into our matches, I’m convinced we will be absolutely fine.”

Describing the game against Forest as one of the biggest fixtures of the weekend, Kootswele went on to say, “The onus is on them (Forest) to come out and attack. They are a good side but we are not concerned about what they can do – our focus is entirely on what we can do.”

The clash, which kicks-off at 4 pm at the Serowe Sports Complex this afternoon, pits the league’s joint best defence against the league’s joint worst attack – however, this is football, anything can happen!