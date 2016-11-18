UB launches biofuel research vehicle

The University of Botswana, in conjunction with JICA (Japan International Corporation Agency) and a myriad of other organisations such as the Ministry of Minerals, Green Technology and Energy Security have collaborated to pioneer the first bio-fuel research vehicle in Botswana.

Officially launched on Tuesday, the initiative seeks to adhere to recent international objectives that seek to reduce green house emissions which contribute to the ever escalating problem of global warming.

Closer to home, the internal development of bio fuels signify a positive move away from dependence on imported fuel products which remain highly volatile and unpredictable.

Speaking at the launch of the research vehicle at the UB Conference Centre, Deputy Vice Chancellor of Academic and Student Affairs at the University of Botswana – Professor Mokgwathi said;

“Bio-diesel can potentially reduce the emission of green house gases through the replacement of fossil fuels. It is pleasing to know that the Ministry [Minerals, Green Technology and Energy Security] has so far released over P3 million so that this work can continue.”

Mokgwathi also expressed his delight of having recruited five MPhil and PhD students from the University of Botswana to facilitate and be a part of the research into this rather unexplored sector of our economy.

“I also note with pleasure that we have five MPhil and PhD students that have been recruited to work in this research programme. The department of Mechanical Engineering research team is currently carrying out research on the production of bio-diesel. The researchers have already conducted a number of tests on the quality of the bio-diesel and I will have the pleasure to test it in the research vehicle later today” he said.

Much optimism surrounds the research being undertaken as stakeholders from abroad and locally have displayed a willingness to fund the research and facilitate equipment and insight when needed.

Hopefully not too much time will elapse till the entirety of the nation is using bio-diesel.