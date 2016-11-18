Tsodilo school head on rampage

Principal unleashes reign of terror on staff

The atmosphere at Tsodilo Junior Secondary School in Maun is somber and tense.

Morale is very low and teachers are subdued.

Apparently both teachers and their supporting staff are afraid of the school head’s unconventional management style, which includes but is not limited to daring teachers to physical fights, chasing naughty students around the school premises to catch them so he can beat them and literally kicking kitchen staff in the butt when he is angry with them.

The no nonsense Kaendee Kandapaera, nicknamed Faroh after the ancient Biblical Egyptian dictator has apparently unleashed his reign of terror not only on the students but the entire staff as well.

In an interview with The Voice, terrified teachers, students and cooks who spoke on condition of anonymity this week accused Kandapaera of unprofessionalism and harassment.

“He is very rude. He is not afraid at all to tell a teacher to shut up and this can happen even in front of students,” One teacher who asked not to be named for professional reasons said.

Another teacher who has since asked for a transfer after witnessing the school head manhandling a female teacher said, “I don’t know what they were discussing but to see your leader pushing and manhandling a woman in a staff room is disturbing.” Following the incident a report was allegedly made to the ministry but later withdrawn after the school head asked for forgiveness.

But then two weeks later, Kandapaera allegedly refused to let another teacher attend a funeral in Molepolole although she had leave days.

“She wanted to leave on Thursday since the funeral was on Saturday but he refused to grant her leave.”

Kandapaera has also been accused of daring a male teacher to a bare knuckle fight in front of students.

“He actually took out his phones from his pockets and put them on the table to prepare for a fight inside a classroom. Students ran out of the class in shock although eventually the fight did not occur.”

Said the eyewitness who went on to accuse the school head of overruling decisions made by other school managers which demoralizes staff.

“He believes in physical punishment and always carries a stick on the premises. He also slaps students and assaults them verbally,” added another teacher.

Kandapaera refused to comment and referred this publication to the regional office. “I am not at liberty to say anything to you,” he said

Efforts to get a comment from North West Regional Education Office drew a blank.