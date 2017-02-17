Trinity Mpho makes it into GIMC Jazz line up

Plans for the popular Gaborone International Music and Culture Week are already under way.

It looks like the host, Fish Pabalinga, does not like last minute deals as he has already started giving updates and hints on who will make the line up to the must attend show.

Last year’s crowd favourite seems to have not had enough as he will be making another come back.

He will be joined by our Europe based Trinity Mpho, the sensational Amantle Brown and the American artist, Kirk Whalum of the Hit, Falling in love with Jesus.

The Jazz show will be on Saturday, 26 August.