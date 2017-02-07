Train kills two brothers

The Molatlhegi family in Morwa village are mourning the death of their two sons who perished in a tragic train accident.

The two brothers died on the spot on Friday evening, after the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a train.

36-year-old Onkabetse Molatlhegi and 24-year-old Mabijo Molatlhegi were driving a blue Golf vehicle, and allegedly attempted to cross the railway line when they were hit by an oncoming train.

Confirming the incident to The Voice, Station Commander for Mochudi police Superintendent Olebile Simon Sitale said the deceased were with their neighbour, who is currently recovering at Princess Marina Hospital.

The deceased’s grieving mother was too emotional to comment on the tragedy. “I just lost two kids and I am not in a position to talk to the media,” she said.

The burial for the deceased persons will be on Saturday.

“In another unrelated matter, during the festive season, we recorded three deaths caused by train accidents on different occasions in the Kgatleng area. This is the fourth accident in less than three months,” Sitale said.