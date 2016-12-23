Tourist arrivals increase by 20%

Statistics show that the country recorded a 20.1 percent increase in tourist arrivals last year to 2 501 616 people, largely driven by visitors from within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region frequenting Botswana.

Figures recently released by Statistics Botswana in its Tourism Statistics Annual Report 2015, showed that the country received a total of 2 501 616 arrivals in 2015, showing an increase of 20.1percent (419,095) from the 2014 figure of 2 082 521.

Ten leading countries in the SADC region accounted for 88.5percent (1 470 012) of total tourists (1 660 200) during 2015.

Amongst the top ten countries, Zimbabwe made a contribution of 45.6percent (670 427) followed by South Africa with 37.4percent (549 492) of the total tourists.

Zambia and Namibia also made significant contributions, with 8.1percent (119 213) and 6.5percent (95 753) respectively.

Zambia shows the highest proportion of same-day visitors at 30.8percent (36 713) of total visitors from that country, followed by Namibia at 14.8percent (14 217) from the country.

“The high proportion of same-day visitors may be as a result of cross border trade. The majority of tourists from Zimbabwe came for business purposes with 43.8 percent (293, 559) of total visitors (670 427),” latest figures have shown.

Most tourists came by road during 2015, with 92.2percent (1 531 457) having arrived by road while air travel accounted for 7.8percent (128 745) of total inbound tourists.

Maun Airport was the most used airport by holiday or leisure tourists, with 62.4percent (32 225) of total holiday air travelers (51 603) having arrived through this airport.

Sir Seretse Khama Airport experienced large volumes of business travelers at 92.2percent (54 902) out of total business air travel of 59 556.

Overall, the SSKA was the busiest point of entry among all airports, having accounted for 57.8percent (74 412) of all air travel.

Tourists travel to their destinations for varying reasons, and in turn the purpose of visit then determines the type of tourist.

There are mainly three categories of tourists; those visiting friends and relatives, leisure tourists and business travelers.

“The other tourists category represents those who came (into the country) for religious activities, sporting activities and medical purposes,” reads part of the recently released Tourism Statistics Annual Report 2015.

Figures also indicated that most tourists were recorded in December 2025 (195 566), representing 11.8percent of total tourists during the year.

Furthermore, August and July followed with 10.9percent (180 179) and 10.3percent (170 855) respectively.

“This scenario is not at all surprising as most travelers (particularly leisure) tend to take trips during the Christmas holidays.

The large volumes recorded for July and August could be attributed to the end of the winter period and beginning of the travel season,” it is explained.