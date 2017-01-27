Top 8’s pick of the week

It’s round two as Rollers and Orapa clash in Cup semis *Legend, Sox Molwanta wary of United’s speedy attackers

The rivalry between Township Rollers and Orapa United continues this Friday night at Francistown Sports Complex.

The two teams, currently separated by a single point in the league, will renew their cup enmity in a battle that could determine who becomes the undisputed kings of Botswana football.

Both sides have realistic designs on a potential league and cup double, adding further significance to Friday’s Mascom Top 8 first-leg semi-final.

The fixture is a repeat of last year’s final, in which Orapa deservedly emerged as 3-1 victors in front of a sold-out Francistown Sports Complex, outclassing Popa with their guile and free-flowing football.

Pundits attributed Roller’s lacklustre performance to the then-raging saga surrounding Ofentse Nato.

The midfield grafter’s legitimacy was questioned and Rollers were docked points, disrupting their build-up to the final.

Armchair critics and ardent Mapalastina fans have claimed the players were not psychologically ready to play such a big game.

The season ended with both clubs claiming one cup apiece, after Rollers eventually overcame the nagging Mochudi Centre Chiefs to claim the beMobile Premier League.

Nevertheless, for a club of Popa’s size, whose mission according to their president is to dominate the local scene and venture into Africa as one of the Southern African football powerhouses, a record of just one Mascom Top 8 triumph in five editions is a poor return.

Popa’s sole Top 8 success came in the inaugural tournament back in 2012, when they beat Ecco City Greens 3-1.

Since then Rollers have appeared in three more finals, losing them all.

However, they will go into this week’s game brimming with confidence having thrashed Orapa 4-1 at the National Stadium last Friday.

The result, in Mogomotsi ‘Teenage’ Mpote’s full debut as head coach, was Orapa’s first defeat of the season and meant that Popa replaced the Ostriches at the top of the league.

It was a match in which Rollers’ defenders Simisani Mathumo and Mosha Gaolaolwe came to the party to inflict some serious damage, while Terrence Mandaza and Edwin Moalosi added the extra gloss.

Despite the scale of the loss, Orapa’s Public Relations Officer, Tebatso Hule was undaunted, claiming his side have already moved on from the humiliating defeat.

Speaking to Voice Sport on Wednesday morning, Hule said the Gaborone match should not be mistaken as a standard at Orapa United.

“This week we have shifted from the league and are now focusing on the cup. It is going to be a totally different ball game, the approach will be different and indeed result,” Hule said confidently.

The PRO was quick to give Orapa’s under-fire goalkeeper, Mosimanegape Roberts his backing after the shot-stopper came in for criticism from fans following his poor performance against Rollers.

“It is public knowledge that Robert was returning from an injury – we all know that on his day he’s by far the best goalkeeper in the country!” insisted Hule.

The mining town outfit and defending Champions will be looking to reach the Top 8 final for the second time in a row and according to Hule they have left no stone unturned to make sure that becomes a reality.

“We have made arrangements for our supporters in the Boteti region. We will avail buses on Friday and supporters will be ferried from spots to attend the match,” he said.

Former Zebras and Rollers legend Tshepiso ‘Sox’ Molwantwa will be amongst the thousands of fans eagerly tuning in for the game.

The retired Blues striker reckons his former side has the quality to get a result on Friday night, although he admitted to being concerned at Rollers’ ‘slow’ defence.

“Orapa has a very agile midfield and fast attacking players. This could be problematic on Friday,” said Molwantwa, adding that he believes the Oranges’ pace was Rollers’ undoing in last year’s final.

“I might be reading too much into it, but I have a feeling that Orapa were reserving their energy for this match last Friday. They did not plan to lose 4-1, but their attention seemed to be somewhere else,” commented Molwantwa.

Arguably one of the best headers of a ball this country has ever seen, ‘Sox’ further adds that the injury to Rollers skipper Maano Ditshupo has weakened Popa’s usually solid midfield.

“Ditshupo adds grit and fluidity to the Rollers game and his absence, should he not recover in time will be a major blow. But we can bet on it, we are going to see a completely new Orapa,” predicted Molwantwa excitedly.