Top 8 rivalry renewed

This week’s intriguing Mascom Top 8 semi-final draw pitted defending champions Orapa United against Township Rollers in a repeat of last season’s final.

It was the tie football fans were hoping for as the top two teams in the country go head-to-head for a place in the showpiece final, where they will meet either BDF XI or Jwaneng Galaxy who will slug it out in the other semi.

Rollers will be desperate to exact revenge for last year’s defeat, when Orapa came from behind to beat them 3-1 in an absorbing final that went to extra-time.

Despite sitting second in the league, just two points behind Orapa, Popa are a club in transition following the shock departure of former head coach Mark Harrison during the recent Christmas break.

The Briton chose to take up the role of Technical Director at South African PSL side Baroka FC, leaving Rollers under under the current care of Teenage Mpote.

Popa Manager, Motshegetsi Mafa is confident his side will overcome the Ostriches this time round, noting that the club have retained almost all of the players who played in last year’s

He believes this experience will hold his team in good stead as the players will know exactly what to expect from such a high-pressure game.

“We have lost Top 8 three times at the final and we have never been knocked out in early stages so I can assure you we are going to fight with all we have to defeat Orapa. This game is a motivation on its own and we will not allow Orapa to beat us again, we want revenge,” he said.

Mafa was dismissive of the effect Harrison’s departure will have on the club, saying, “Losing the coach is not a problem. Mpote is experienced, he will do maybe more than Harrison.”

For his part, Orapa United Public Relations Officer, Tebatso Hule noted that the Ostriches were in for a hectic start to 2017 due to their involvement in CAF, Top 8 and league games.

However, he is adamant his club will thrive, explaining that management have been ‘planning, preparing and structuring the team’ with the busy schedule in mind.

When asked if they have found replacement for Onkabetse Makgantai and Thabang Sesinyi – two of the goal-scorers from last year’s final – Hule said their play is not really based on individual players.

“I am confident that the current team will take us to the final and we are going to defend the cup. We know it is not going to be an easy game but we are more than ready to eliminate Rollers. There have been rumours that our coach is likely to join another team but I want to assure our supporters that there are no uncertainties – Madinda Ndlovu’s contract is still valid,” was Hule’s adamant assessment of the situation.

As far as the other semi-final is concerned, BDF’s Public Relations Officer, Pius Kolagano stressed that his side would not be underestimating Galaxy, describing them as dangerous opponents.

However, Kolagano believes that Matebele’s Top 8 experience will ultimately prove the difference between the two teams, remaining confident that the soldier boys will emerge victorious.

Undaunted, Galaxy’s Thabang Moutlwaditse said the Jwaneng-based team were focused on winning the cup and would not be intimidated by playing BDF.

Moutlwaditse revealed the club intended to strengthen their squad with a couple of new signings following Gaopatwe Seosenyeng’s departure and Skhana Koko unavailability through injury.

The first-legs of both games are scheduled for the end of the month.