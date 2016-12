The annual Tonota Remmogo celebrations is back on the 24 December with another exciting line-up.

Last year the Minister of Youth and Sports Thapelo Olopeng, wowed the crowd with a cameo on the decks.

Well DJ Tips is back again and is expected to turn on the heat again.

The show at Tonota Primary School Grounds features the best in BW entertainment.

Leading the pack is Vee Mampeezy. Machesa, Slizer, Dr Vom, DJ Kuchi, Eskimos, Dikakapa and many others.

Entrance is free.