Tokafala empowers SMMEs

In their effort to promote economic development and stimulate employment creation in Botswana, enterprise development program-Tokafala, are providing mentorship and support growth of micro, small and medium companies (SMMEs).

The programme is a collaboration between the Government of Botswana, Anglo American, De Beers, and Debswana.

Beneficiaries go through an advisory support program for four months to identify their general growth opportunities and among them ten were selected for the mentoring program which focused on implementation.

Speaking at the graduation of the beneficiaries Program Director, Rob Wiggins, said Tokafala help clients evaluate their financing needs, building financial models and preparing applications for loans.

He said they also provide market access support through linking enterprises to potential clients.

“To improve the performance of SMMEs in Botswana, Tokafala has worked with Business Botswana, WIBA & BIH. It has supported beneficiaries of YDF and CEDA fund and established relationships with various commercial lenders like Botswana’s Chamber of Mines’ COMBDF program. Over the past three years, the Tokafala programme has supported over 260 enterprises, supporting over 2000 jobs. The programme is open to enterprises from all industry sectors, considering they fulfill the required criteria,” said Wiggins

He said acceptance into the mentoring programme is based on entrepreneur’s commitment, commercial viability and attractiveness of business as well as potential for social impact.

Wiggins said the business joins the programme and the entrepreneur receives mentoring support aligned with the business and individual development needs.

One of the beneficiaries selected for the mentorship programme, Bond Ngubula, said this has helped him because it was his first time to complete a business plan as it was one of the requirements. He said the four months training was an eye opener.

“I am into professional sport and this will prove that sport is business. I have a new approach and in future I hope my professional boxing fights events will be successful. In the past we were running at a loss because we were running without a business plan, so this is a guide,” said Ngubula.