Ex-lover attacks woman with a spade, commits suicide

In a twisted scenario of ‘till death do us part’, a 36- year- old man from Mmathethe brutally attacked his ex-lover with a spade then hanged himself after thinking that she was dead.

Injured and bruised Boitumelo Loeto (30) is now recovering at the Princess Marina Hospital where she spoke of how her late ex-lover, known for being violent stalked and hit her several times with a spade for sending him away.

Loeto, who could hardly speak because of broken jaws, said her late ex-lover Kabo Tlotleng from Gasita village who is also the father of her two year old failed to accept that their relationship was over.

“The relationship ended a while back after intervention by police officers from Mmathethe as he used to assault me for no reason,” she said.

According to Loeto, the deceased stormed their yard in Mmathethe on Tuesday carrying sugar and coffee packaged in a white plastic.

“I clearly told him to leave as he was no longer welcome since we had long separated. He seemed to be cooperative as he agreed to leave,” she said.

However, little did she know that her ex-lover had something nasty up his sleeve because moments later, when she was going to fetch water, he followed her and brutally attacked her with a spade.

Loeto sustained broken right arm, teeth, jaws and her right ear was chopped off, fortunately it was stitched back at the hospital.

Thinking that he had killed his ex-lover Tlotleng hanged himself in a nearby tree.

Goodhope police Station Commander, Superintendent Mogomotsi Kwapa confirmed the incident and said investigations are ongoing.

“The victim is hospitalized and the body of the deceased is awaiting post mortem,” he said.