Tight security at FJF

The jazz festival at the old Francistown stadium is expected to attract thousands of jazz lovers.

With the expected large numbers, the question of security arise. However organisers have assured a strong police presence at the venue.

Two security companies have been identified to monitor and patrol all security requirements of the festival.

The said security personnel that are Security Systems and Guilt security will be deployed both inside and outside the venue from Friday 7th to the 9th of April 2017 to ensure total comfort and safety of revelers.

Outside of the venue there will be a team of dog patrol unit both around the stadium and the parking area, deployed in a way to guide jazz lovers parking.