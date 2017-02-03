Tight budget for F-town city council

P33 million slashed from provisional estimates

The Francistown City Council will once again work on a shoe-string budget after over P33 million was slashed from their proposed budget for the financial year 2017/18.

The FCC through its Finance Committee had proposed P240, 742,510 in order to efficiently run the council and meet the city’s demands.

However the Ministry gave FCC a ceiling of P207, 127, 130, which meant the council had to rework the estimates.

Addressing a Full Council session Finance Committee Chairperson and former FCC Mayor James Kgalajwe said with their provisional budget reduced by over P33 million, the council will struggle to achieve some of its targets.

Kgalajwe said the budget does not meet FCC’s needs and has been this way for a long time.

“I’ve said this even last year. We never have enough money to be able to run our affairs, and this happens every financial year,” said Kgalajwe.

The former Mayor further informed Councillors that the small budget, though beyond their control puts them in an awkward position especially as they keep saying the same thing every financial year.

He said the bulk of the budget at P106 million goes to personnel salaries while over P18 million is gobbled up by maintenance.

Kgalajwe said the P207 million budget will fall short to address challenges like major infrastructural requirements in need of maintenance and upgrade.

“We have always experienced a backlog with some of our projects due to limited resources, and we are likely to be in a similar predicament in this financial year,” he said.

Kgalajwe who is the equivalent of Finance Minister at the lower government said with the ever increasing number of welfare cases in the city, his council needs a bigger budget to give these cases attention.

“There are so many challenges we face, and this include the council fleet. Our vehicles are very old and have become a burden as we maintain them at a very high cost,” he said.

The Chairperson said with the country and indeed the rest of the world experiencing economic challenges beyond their control, they need to come up with measures that will help them raise enough money to be able to run an efficient council.

The Financial Committee then recommended that FCC should solicit for alternatives to close the funding gap.

Kgalajwe stressed that they have to intensify revenue collection if they are to survive.

“We need to expand our revenue sources, and one way we can do that is through the increase of payment points to make it possible for our people to pay us,” he said.

The Finance Committee Chairperson said the status of the Revenue office needs to be urgently addressed.

“It is important that our debtors have easy access to payment points, not the long queues we usually see at the Revenue office,” he said.

He said his committee feels that it is the right time for FCC revenue office to provide online services.

“We can network with some local banks, which will make it easy for people to pay. There is no need for us to be complaining about a small budget while we are owed millions.

Let’s go get our money and serve our people,” he said.

Commenting of Chairperson’s remarks Somerset East Councillor who is also Education Health and Social Services Committee Chairperson Joey Play Gunda said there is a need to prioritise education every financial year.

Gunda said it does not make sense to cut the education budget, and still expect a well drilled and educated youth.

“All our classrooms are dilapidated, bathrooms don’t have toilet seats and running water yet we expect teachers to perform miracles,” said the former school head.

“Our schools in Francistown need attention and if I could have it my way the entire maintenance budget would go to education, we’d deal with others in the next financial year,” said Gunda.

For his part Central Ward Councillor Ephraim Maiketso said said it is not enough for Finance Chairperson to always say government does not have enough money failing to further explain how the money was used.

“The Chairperson should be part of the entire budget planning process, and should even be in attendance when the budget is being presented in February,” said Maiketso.

The vocal legislator said the Chairperson is in the dark about how money is being used in the country and has only one answer to all questions.

“His only answer is there’s money. He can’t tell us how our money is being used, or why there’s no money. Recently money was used to paint trees and he has no idea how much was used,” Maiketso said.