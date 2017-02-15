Three day- old baby boy found abandoned

A three day- old baby was found alive abandoned by Nyangabwe hill on Thursday around 5o’clock in the afternoon wrapped with a receiving blanket.

Confirming the incident, Francistown Central Police station commander, Lebalang Maniki, revealed that, it is true a three day- old baby boy was found by a passerby who imminently reported the matter to the police.

‘‘Later on the following day we caught a 33 year- old woman who is still questioned about the case and we are still looking at what kind of charge can we face her with if found guilty,’’ said Maniki.

The station commander added that the baby is alive and kept at a place of safety.

Maniki said that they are worried about such incidents as other abandoned babies are either found dead or eaten by dangerous animals or even killed by harsh weather conditions.

‘‘I urge people to seek help from social workers instead of dumping babies as it is not a solution,’’ Maniki concluded