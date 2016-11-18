The transporter

Meet Sesennye, the transport business pioneer

Many years ago Thomas ‘Sesennye’ Chikore visited his relatives in Bulawayo Zimbabwe and found them operating public transport business and decided to introduce it in Botswana.

In 1962 he passed his driving test and bought his first car for R50 which he used as a taxi.

The 73-year-old Chikore says the transport department was called Revenue by then and in Francistown it was situated the Central Police station is located today.

“I was transporting people from the train station to their respective homes and the fare was 10thebe. I had a container in my house which I used as a safe for the business money and I used to save enough to buy another taxi to add to the fleet. I ended up operating ten taxis and more people developed interest and started the business expanding to other areas across the country,” said Chikore

In 1979, Chikore says he bought four mini buses and introduced a route to greater Francistown.

He said he bought two Datsun 25 seats mini bus for P22 000.

“A white man called Blind was the one who advised me to open a saving account with Barclays bank. The tellers were surprised I kept a lot of money in my house and after counting it I was told it was P25 000,” he recalls with a wide smile.

Chikore says he then introduced the Selebi-Phikwe route bus as people were struggling to reach the mining town.

Chikore says the roads were bad and there was no machinery to maintain them.

“They used to use a tractor to haul a big ‘Mongana’ tree on a gravel road to keep it smooth, but it was not so effective,” he recalls.

The aged transporter says servicing of the buses was also too costly for him.

In 1982, he says, he bought two new buses for Maun and Kasane routes and within six months they were all broken.

He said it was becoming difficult to maintain the business and that in 1988 he decided to remain with the Francistown-Gaborone route as the road was tarred.

“The train gave me competition and there was a time I would drive a 65 seat bus to Gaborone with only 10 passengers. I bought the buses from Pretoria City Council on auction and I attracted a lot of customers because of the bus comfort. In 1991 other people joined the business and they gave me competition. I owed the bank about P1 million and I sold all my buses to Bangwato bus services to clear the debt,” said Chikore

He said he bought four buses for Katimamolelo-Windhoek route in Namibia and in 2003 he expanded the business to Angola.

Chikore recalls that in 2004 he came back to Botswana and started a welding business and he now manufactures and sells trailers.