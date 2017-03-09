Tenant rapes 9-year-old girl

Police in Maun are investigating a case in which a 51-year-old man of Boyeyi ward is alleged to have raped a nine year old girl at his house on Monday afternoon.

Acting Maun Police Station Commander, Superintendent Oarabile Hulela confirmed the incident and explained that it was reported by the victim’s aunt who told the police that the suspect is one of the tenants in the yard where the incident happened.

The aunt is said to have heard screams coming from the suspect’s house and upon closer inspection she saw the young girl crying and coming out of the house naked.

The victim who is doing standard four is said to have told her aunt that the suspect dragged her into his house forcefully, ripped her clothes off and raped her.

However Hulela said the two were taken to Letsholathebe Memorial Hospital in Maun for examination.

He confirmed that the suspect was being held in custody as investigations continue.