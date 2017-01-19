Teenage girl suspected of decapitating young boy

A teenage girl is the main suspect in the sadistic killing of a three-year-old boy, whose head was chopped off with an axe in Francistown’s Area S location yesterday afternoon (the 18th).

Early, unconfirmed rumours are that the murder was premeditated, as the young victim’s hands were allegedly tied behind his back.

The 17-year-old suspect is believed to be a family friend of the deceased.

According to a central officer from Francistown prison, who witnessed the aftermath of the gruesome incident, he arrived on the scene to find the suspect being restrained by her father

“I then rushed to the room and took a cloth from the sofa to cover the boy in the house,” revealed the horrified officer, who was only willing to talk on condition of anonymity

Still in shock, this morning relatives of the deceased kindly agreed to talk to The Voice.

What they had to say was truly appalling.

‘‘Yesterday a young girl, who is a friend and a neighbour to us, came around 5 o’clock late afternoon and took my nephew to play with as usual. I don’t know whether her father was around or what.

“After an hour we saw people gathering in front of the yard where the teenager stays. Then we realised she used an axe to cut the head and that my nephew was dead,” revealed Otlaadisa Phitisi, an uncle to the deceased’s mother.

Talking over the narrative, the dead child’s aunt, Dintle Otukile said she was on her way to church when she received a phone call from a family member telling her to come home immediately.

“I had to ask one of my church mates to take me back home as the person speaking on the phone was crying. When I got home we found people gathered in front of the gate. I then asked someone what happened and was told that the girl called the boy to the house where she tied and killed him.

“The lady told me that after killing him, the girl came out holding the head and when people asked what she was holding, she said, ‘I’m holding my baby and it is none of your business’.’’

When asked to verify the incident, Divisional Commander North, Assistant Commissioner Seabe Maboka told The Voice, “I do confirm we are investigating a situation of that nature concerning a murder at Area S. We can’t reveal more because the investigations are still new.”