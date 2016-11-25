Team Distant in Maun

When they first broke into the music limelight, Team Distant immediately rose to prominence with their electrifying live performances.

However, due to internal squabbles, in recent times their popularity seemed to be on the wane, with critics claiming they had achieved fame at too young an age and weren’t able to handle it.

Happily it appears the group have sorted out their differences and survived the storm, coming through stronger and more focused than ever.

This weekend they will be playing at Fresh Exclusive Club in Maun.

With songs such as: Kave Ngoma, Erongo, Oni Korota and Sedi Laka, where they are featured by DJ Chrispin, the group is expected to perform before a full house.