Taxi terror

Taxi-man, 26, proposes love to 9-year-old

A nine-year-old schoolgirl’s regular taxi ride took a terrifying turn when her driver allegedly proposed love to her before then fondling her.

The incident is said to have taken place during the young girl’s journey home with her 26-year-old taxi driver after school on Friday.

According to Superintendent Robson Maleka, of Tlokweng Police, the child’s worried mother reported the matter to the police.

He revealed that the annoyed parent accused the horny taxi-man of fondling her daughter all over the body, while taking her home.

“She reported that the victim tried to show him she did not like it when he placed his hand on her thighs,” said Maleka.

It was also said the taxi-man further proposed love to the victim, just before dropping her off at home.

Maleka added the suspect was arrested and detained for a day before being released by the authorities, pending the finalisation of their investigations.

“The likelihood is that the suspect will face charges of indecent assault, if found guilty by the court,” concluded the Superintendent.