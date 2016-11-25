Taxi drivers talk safety

Following a recent surge of targeted attacks of kidnapping, robbery and sometimes murder of taxi drivers, The Voice reporter Mpho Rampatla spoke to a number of transporters around Gaborone about their safety and here is what they said.

“It’s best that a taxi driver uses intuition, his gut feeling and be able to be comfortable to say no to suspicious ‘passengers. Attacks of taxi drivers are common these days and we are living in fear but after all there is nothing that we can do as we have to feed and take care of our families. We are desperate to put bread on the table and the new reality is that one cant be too naive, one has to be vigilant at work.” said Boitshwarelo.

“Our job is risky and we are living in fear because of recent attacks of our fellow taxi drivers. If we had money we could be installing tracking devices in our cars to minimise possible incidences of kidnaps and robbery. Police officers are also failing us as they take a long time to arrive at crime scenes.”

“The attackers are increasing in Gaborone and surrounding areas. These are gangs who intend to terrorise us. We cannot serve the public well because we are living in fear. Sometimes we decline customers because they seem suspicious.”

“I am a victim myself. In July 2016, I was attacked at Gabane when a man who claimed to be a customer took my taxi, harassed and terrorised me at a bush near Tsolamose. Despite this we love what we do and have therefor given ourselves as sacrifices to serve the nation and our people.

“Frankly speaking it is not safe to be a taxi driver these days but after all there is nothing we can do, as we have to work to look after our families. I believe it is high time that we register every client’s ID details so that if anything bad happens to us our families would at least know who is responsible.”