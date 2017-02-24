Taxi driver rapes passenger

Police in Maun are searching for a taxi driver who took a passenger to a near by bush and raped her.

The victim, a 26 –year- old woman of Boseja ward lodged a complaint with the police that she was raped by a taxi man on Sunday night.

Maun police Station Commander, Assistant Superintendent, Chenamo Orateng said after a night out, the woman jumped into a taxi at midnight and directed the driver to her destination.

Orateng said the taxi man however ignored the directions and instead diverted the journey to an isolated place in the nearby bushes where he forcefully ripped off the woman’s clothes and raped her inside the taxi.

The man then took the woman to her place and fled but fortunately the woman managed to get the taxi’s number plates.

“We are currently investigating this incident and have managed to pull out the names of the owner of the taxi using the number plates provided by the complainant. The suspect was however still at large.” Said the top cop