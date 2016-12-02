Suspected thief granted bail

Bukha Matlhare, the man suspected of breaking into cars at the Kgale/Game City Shopping Malls and stealing laptops and cellphones was on Tuesday granted conditional bail.

He appeared before Extension II Magistrate Ntombizodwa Ncube who ordered him to pay P2000.00 cash, provide two sureties who will also pay P2000.00 each and report at the nearest police station every Friday.

He was also ordered to appear in court on stated dates and not interfere with police investigations.

The other condition is that he should not commit a similar offence while on bail.

The accused is facing two counts of breaking into cars and two counts of theft.

The court heard that on November14 at Kgale/Game City malls Setlhare allegedly broke into a parked car and got away with two laptops and mobile phones worth P12 000.

He allegedly committed a similar offence on November 22 and stole a laptop.

The investigating officer, Detective Constable James Sesepo had pleaded with court not to grant the accused bail indicating that he had other pending theft cases before Molepolole court.

He said investigations are continuing as they still have to trace the other two suspects.

“I am reliably informed that he sold the exhibit which is the stolen property to a Zimbabwean national. If released, there is possibility that he will temper with evidence and interfere with the police investigations,” said Sesepo.

His argument was however crushed by the accused attorney, Sesupo Masaka who said prosecution cannot deny his client bail based on assumptions.

He asked the investigating officer to avail the documents that show that the accused has other pending cases before court which he failed to do.

Masaka said also it is not Setlhare’s responsibility to tell the police names of other suspects.