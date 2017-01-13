Suspected South African drug dealer busted

A suspected South African drug dealer pleaded guilty to a single count of unlawful possession of dagga when he appeared before Francistown Magistrates for the first time this Wednesday.

Court heard that on the 11th of December last year, Francistown police officers caught 37-year-old Ishmael Ledwaba with over 13kg of marijuana.

The Pretoria resident denied intending to supply the Class C drug, originally insisting the cannabis was not his before later claiming it was for his own personal use.

Ledwaba was busted after officers received a tip-off concerning a grey Renault Sanevro allegedly ferrying drugs.

The vehicle was eventually traced to the Thapama Hotel parking lot, where officers discovered Ledwaba in the driver’s seat.

Police confiscated the car, with a thorough search the next day turning up 33 brown cellotaped packages.

These were all sent to the forensic laboratory for analysis where it was confirmed they contained cannabis weighing a total of 13.2584 kilogram.

As Ledwaba did not have a licence authorising him to possess dagga he was subsequently arrested.

Magistrate Dumisani Basupi halted the trial stating that he was unhappy with the suspect’s inability to adequately explain why he was found with such a huge stash of drugs.

The case was suspended until Friday the 13th of January, when Ledwaba is scheduled to appear for sentencing.