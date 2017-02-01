Suspected murderer detained

Francistown police are investigating a case in which a 43-year-old man is suspected to have killed a 48-year-old woman at Jamakala cattle post on the 28th of January.

Confirming the incident, which took place on Saturday night, Francistown Gerald Police station commander, Edward Leposo revealed that they received a report on Sunday morning.

“The two were not in a relationship, not staying together but neighbours at the cattle post. We also cannot establish what the suspect used as the woman had no scratches or wounds on her body,” said Leposo.

The station commander added that the suspect was released from prison last year after serving ten years for rape.

“The matter is still fresh. We caught the suspect on Tuesday morning and investigations are ongoing to establish the cause,” concluded Leposo.