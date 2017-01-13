Suspected burglar’s trial delayed due to injury

A Zimbabwean man suspected of breaking into a house at Francistown’s Ntshe location and stealing goods worth P3, 870 has had his trial delayed due to injury.

Appearing for his first mention, unemployed 32-year-old Nkosinathi Suku’s trial was temporarily suspended as the accused burglar produced a medical note explaining he was unfit to continue with proceedings.

The dread-locked suspect, who was discharged from Nyangabwe Hospital the previous day, arrived for court on crutches with his right leg almost entirely bandaged in heavy white plaster.

Unconfirmed rumours whispered in the gallery suggested that the Zimbabwean had been shot in the leg by police officers when he tried to resist arrest.

However, when questioned on this apparent ‘police brutality’, Central Police Station Superintendent, Lebalang Maniki refused to verify the rumours, saying only, “The suspect attempted to attack officers with a sharp object, causing them to use minimal force to disarm and restrain him.”

Concerning the charges he faces, Suku is accused of being part of a team of men (the exact number not yet known) who broke into the dwelling of one Sundash Felix on the night of 23 December last year.

The thieves are said to have made off with a Toshiba laptop valued at P3, 500, a multi-coloured blanket, a DSTV remote control, a pillow case, 4 packets of beef tongue and chicken liver.

None of the items have yet been retrieved, with Suku’s alleged accomplices still at large.

Magistrate Dumisani Basupi remanded Suku in custody with the next mention set for 26 January.