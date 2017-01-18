Students demand closure of bookstore

Botho University students will tomorrow (Thursday) hold a peaceful demonstration, to plead for the temporary closure of the Gaborone Campus bookstore.

This follows last week’s meeting, presided over by the University Student Representative Council (SRC) that discussed various issues affecting the student community, including unqualified lecturers.

During the previous meeting, students accused University management of failure to consult them on the recently sacked fraudulent lecturers whose fake qualifications were exposed through the media.

Botho students also grieved that the dubious lecturers compromised their education, yet the school did not see the need to consult them.

Speaking about the planned peaceful demonstration this week at The Voice office, some of the University SRC members said the students are willing to purchase books in a way that benefits them.

The SRC president, Kabelo Dikatlholo said the bookstore only benefits the University.

“The text-books are too expensive. We have long engaged the management that 60% of the book allowance should be used inside school and 40% as hard cash, credited to our accounts,” he said.

The students are also forced to purchase three text-books, before buying other stationary.

With all the grievances, through the SRC, students took their issues to the Education Permanent Secretary, who promised that the investigation would be conducted accordingly.

However, the enraged students were not satisfied by the response, as they said it permits the day to day operations of the Bookstore.

Through the demonstrations, students will demand for the temporary closure of the bookstore.

When reached for a comment about students’ concerns, Botho University Dean-Office of External Relations, Golekanye Setume said The Department of Tertiary Education Fund (DTEF) policy on the book allowance usage states that it should be used for the purchase of books and other academic materials prescribed by the university.

“In consultation with DTEF and with their approval, students must first purchase books as listed for their registered modules in a semester and any remaining amount can be used for purchase of study materials,” he said.

He also explained that the current agreement between the sponsor, Botho University and the student is that 100% of the allowance is to be deposited at the bookstore for the purchase of books.

On the issue of fraudulent lecturers, Setume said such matters are sensitive, and are not normally widely publicized as the university involves a relationship between the employee and the employer.

“However such matters are reported to the University Advisory Council, where students have a representation through an SRC President,” he said.