STIs on the rise in Gaborone- Mayor

The 2016 World Aids Day commemorations in Gaborone have shed some light into the dark realities of the spread of the HIV/AIDS scourge in the country.

This year’s activities are held at the Gaborone Secondary School Grounds under the theme ‘Hands up for HIV prevention’.

During his welcoming remarks, Gaborone city Mayor, Kagiso Thutlwe, said it was important for the event to be held in Gaborone as Sexually Transmitted Diseases are on the rise in the city.

Thutlwe said from 2015 people infected with STIs increased from 24 272 to 28 106 in 2016.

He encouraged Batswana to access free government HIV prevention services.

Through the written statement for the World Aids Day, Executive Director of UNFPA Babatunde Osotimehin expressed that since 2010, the annual number of New infections among adults has remained unchanged. “Antiretroviral treatment has reached more than 18million people in 2016, it has saved millions of lives and reduced the risk of New infections,” noted Osetimehin.