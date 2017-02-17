My Star’s Master Dee finally bows down to pressure

After 10 seasons, the brand and face behind ‘My Star’ talent search show has given up his throne and has taken a step back to pave way for new blood.

The show’s Executive producer and lead judge has allegedly relocated to the United Kingdom (UK) and has left his younger brother to handle the business of My star season 11.

His younger brother Senki Sesinyi has taken over following mounts of pressure for Master Dee to take a step back.

Senki attested to this on Monday at a press briefing. He said that there was pressure for master Dee to let a fresh mind help him with the show.

“There was pressure from the media and the general public, for Master Dee to let someone else handle My Star. We have taken the decision to do so, now Master Dee will deal with the show from a distance,” he said and added that Master Dee still remains the executive producer.

“But he has also been dropped as one of the main judges. He will from now on occasionally appear as a guest on the show,” Senki confirmed.

Replacing Master Dee on the judging panel is former BDF Volleyball coach Lee Tshipana.

“Tshipana has a musical background. Just because he was well known for sports does not mean he does not have other talents. We are positive that he will bring about positive change to the show and encourage the contestants to become better artists,” Senki said in response to a question on the criteria used to replace Master Dee.

Since inception in 2007 music talent search show My Star has lost its popularity, dropping ratings over the years.

At the press brief however My star management failed to provide reasons why the competition winners have failed to penetrate the music market.

The Top 42 launch is scheduled for February 24 in Gaborone. Last year’s winner of My star best of the best was Ontefetse Osego.