My star winner demands payment

Whilst this year’s competition just recently kicked off this past Friday in Gaborone with the top 41 launch, My Star past winner Ontefetse Osego has come out with guns blazing at the reality show management, saying he has not received all his prize money.

Osego was last year’s winner of the show dubbed My Star Best Of the Best.

In the season the show brought back past winners and those that had made it to the final stages to battle it out in the closely contested final.

In an exclusive interview this week, the now frustrated Osego says when he was invited for the audition for the show’s final showdown the competitors were told that the cash prize had gone up to P 1 million.

“I mean it was the best of the best, the prize had to be a little bigger than all the other seasons,. This was a special season in that it brought back the people’s favorite over the past seasons,” he said.

The past winner says that up to date he has only been given P 100 000.

He says that he did not get the recording deal to record in the United Kingdom (UK) as is norm, but rather only recorded a single at some studio at the Park Station in Johannesburg.

“After winning My star I was taken to Joburg to a studio in Park station called Park Station Downtown Studio, and instead of recording an album I only did a single which I named Jesus you are the healer. They told me that they did not have the budget. But to make matters worse there is little communication about my future,” said the frustrated Osego.

Osego further says that the show also destroyed his academic future as he missed his examinations because he was busy with the finals of the show.

Efforts to reach Master Dee, the UK based Executive Producer of the show were futile and at press time he had not responded to The Voice enquiries.

Back home, the new face of the show, Senki Sesinyi said that he did not want to comment on the issue.

“I will not comment on that. It is between us and our client (Osego). I do not know why he is not telling you the truth,” he said.