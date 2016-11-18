St Louis Festival Promises to be Bigger, Bolder and Fresher

St Louis, the sessionable lager that has since 1989 offered longer lasting refreshment in the hot Botswana climate, has recently announced that the fourth St Louis Fresh Festival will be held on 26 November 2016 at the Gaborone Cricket Club from 12 noon to 12 o’clock midnight.

‘Keeping it Fresh’, St Louis Lager inspires Batswana to find celebration in every moment and represents a new generation of Batswana that celebrate positive, inspiring and sociable spirit that defines Batswana culture.

That of people who want to make the most of every day, celebrating with family and friends.

Unlike your typical music festival, organisers say the St Louis Lager Fresh Festival is primarily about bringing mixed gender groups together through music to create unique, shared moments and lasting experiences.

The festival also seeks to create a point of differentiation to deliver the mood by orchestrating befitting environments where the right people come together, at the right place, with the right music and entertainment.

“A combination of elements that fuels friendships, shared moments, and truly connected experiences,” reads a communique from KBL.

Renowned for its distinctively easy drinking, KBL says St Louis Lager holds true its brand promise to be the inspiring collaborator that brings people together to create a fresh new empowered world.

“St Louis Lager has grown to become synonymous with Botswana’s culture as Batswana don’t wait for an occasion to celebrate, but rather find uncomplicated enjoyment in everyday pleasures.”

Now bigger and fresher, the St Louis Fresh Fest promises to deliver a unique brand owned music experience through the execution of multiple attributes such as fresh locations, music and themes which when combined create those memorable moments and shared experiences that define and typify the hugely successful St Louis Fresh Festival events.

According to KBL’s Marketing Manager for Mainstream Brands, Mpho Motlhabane, “This year’s St Louis Fresh Festival will be truly one to remember, hosting fun activities such as karaoke booths, photo booths, a foam dance floor, dance off competitions and a sundial promotion to predict drink specials. Certainly a show not to be missed!”

The entertainment lineup for the event is even more staggering, showcasing local and international artists, including Emtee, A.K.A, Cassper Nyovest, Afrikan Roots, DJ Heavy K, Naak Music, Culoe De Song, Drama Boi, Amantle Brown, Ban T, Faded Gang, Vee Mampeezy, Han C, MMP Family, Linkstar, DJ Kuchi, DJ Crispin, DJ NTBase, DJ Benny T, DJ Fauz, and many more refreshing acts, said Motlhabane.

To obtain tickets to the Fresh Fest, St Louis Lager consumers are urged to visit their nearest Liquoramas, Tops’ or Pick ‘n Pay Liquor Stores, purchase a case of St Louis Lager to share with friends, and automatically get 2 free tickets for the event.

Consumers are reminded to visit the St Louis Lager Facebook page for more information and further chances of winning prizes as part of the social media promotion.

In addition, the first 1, 000 consumers at the event will get free St Louis-branded merchandise as part of the package.

Free ice will be provided at the gate to the first 300 consumers to be admitted into the event.

As if that’s not enough, this year, St Louis lager is giving Batswana an opportunity to come and set up food stalls at the St Louis Fresh Festival, added Motlhabane.

Further, KBL places public safety and alcohol responsibility as critical considerations at all their events, hence over 100 security guards and bouncers will be manning the event to ensure that order and accountability are maintained at all times.

Consumers are reminded that no glass containers or bottles will be allowed entry into the Gaborone Cricket Club and that any breach of this requirement will be dealt with swiftly as it is linked to assuring public safety and contractual obligations.

The St Louis Lager Fresh Fest organisers have also refuted allegations that were recently carried in a local newspaper to the effect that Nigerian musician Wiz Kid is billed to perform at the festival as this is not true.