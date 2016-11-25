Springbok carcass lands Pastor in trouble

Former Botswana Congress Party parliamentary candidate for Moshupa, Reverend Benny Stegling (46) had a brush with the law last Saturday after he was caught with two carcasses of springboks near Gasita Village.

Stegling, who was in the company of a 37-year-old friend, failed to produce a hunting permit resulting in their detention for a day at Sejelo police station.

The two were released on police bail the following day.

Kanye Police Station Commander, Superintendent Sello Ntwaagae confirmed the incident adding that investigations are on-going.

“Suspects failed to produce hunting permits and they will appear in court soon,” he said.