Splash in Tutume

The man who is not showing any sign of retiring from music industry will for the first time perform in Tutume at HQ club on the 24th of December.

With controversy having marred his previous shows, Masimba Masimba who is the show organiser has promised a safe show.

“I have beefed up security and there won’t be any nonsense, we have a brand to protect.”

The Splash tour will include, Dan Tshanda himself, Dalom Kids, Matshikos, Montana, Mpho Majiga and Mc Maswe and the Beauty Queens.

The show will start at 1900hrs with tickets going at P80 in advance and P100 at the gate.