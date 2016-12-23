Soulja boy busted

It looks like Soulja Boy’s gun-toting has finally caught up with him.

The American rapper was arrested earlier this week after someone snitched on him for threatening people online.

Law enforcement paid a visit to Soulja’s Hollywood Hills home on a Crime Stoppers tip that Soulja had been threatening people online with guns.

Cops showed up, searched his house and we’re told they found a gun inside so Soulja was arrested.

You’ll recall Soulja’s currently on probation for his loaded gun case from a couple years ago and he’s not allowed to have any weapons on him.