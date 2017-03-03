Son of the Soil back

After being postponed last week due to heavy rains, Son of the Soil festival will take place this Saturday at Serokolwane lawns with the theme, “Kwa Re goyang Re kgabile.”

Show organiser, Pontsho Pusoetsile told Big Weekend that they have been monitoring the weather this week and that nothing will prevent the show.

He said that unlike before, all attendants will be divided into wards named after the Botswana colours.

“We have Gatshwaana, GaTshweu, GaLoapi and GaSebilo which is the only colour that we added to our national colours.”

Pusoetsile said that the idea to do that is to make people to feel that they are part of the event.

As it is the norm with Son of the Soil, there will be Choir Competitions, and traditional games.

With the P200 entrance fee, one will get a chance to watch, Dr Vom, Shumba Ratshega, Tomeeletso Sereetsi, Solly Sebotso, Amantle and many more.