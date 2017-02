Snoop Dogg, Future, Flo Rida and other big artists were MIA from a Super Bowl party gig, and the promoter tried to blame ISIS — but the real problem was $$$$.

The Saturday night party in Houston, slugged “Super Bash,” was also supposed to feature Nick Cannon and Floyd Mayweather but none of them were there.

The promoter, whose ticket packages ran from $75 to $5,000 each, said the party was celeb-free due to a bomb threat a few blocks away.