Slumbering giants awaken

GU and Chiefs aim to overcome slow starts to season

Two slumbering giants of Botswana football will be desperately hoping to shake off their sleepy starts to the season when they meet at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Both Gaborone United and Mochudi Centre Chiefs have failed to capture the form of previous years and find themselves languishing in the bottom half of the premier league table – unaccustomed positions for both!

However, an impressive, and equally unexpected, 3-2 victory over defending champion’s Township Rollers last weekend, could be just the catalyst Magosi need to kick-start their stuttering season

The thrilling win was doubly pleasing for Chiefs after the humiliating 5-1 thrashing they suffered against Popa, in the controversial 2015/16 league title play-off decider back in August.

The triumph also served to ease the mounting pressure on Magosi’s new coach, Bongani Mafu, with speculation rife that the Zimbabwean would have been sacked had Chiefs suffered a similar result to the play-off disaster.

However, when asked by Voice Sport if the weekend win represented a career lifeline, a defiant Mafu refuted the suggestion.

The coach replied that he had been hired on a contract with clearly outlined objectives and likened the country’s newspaper’s stories about his imminent sacking to unfounded social media gossip.

Mafu was keen to praise new-signing Tshepo Baipoledi, for what he described as an outstanding performance by the skilful defender against Rollers.

“If my team can continue playing like this we can collect more points. This is a result of teamwork, dedication and training hard. We take every game as it comes; our win against Rollers has passed and now we are prepared for GU,” said Mafu, whose side will nevertheless be brimming with confidence after the Rollers result.

Chief’s top man also commended the club’s management on their decision to recruit Magosi legend and former captain, Pontsho Moloi, in the role of assistant coach.

According to Mafu, Moloi, who retired at the end of last season after a long and decorated career, has brought much needed energy and experience to the club’s set-up.

GU meanwhile, will be hoping to burst Chief’s bubble and bring them back down to earth with a bang.

Moyagoleele, who suffered a surprise 2-1 loss at home to Security Systems last Saturday, have only won two games all season (drawing three and losing three) and were also knocked out of the Mascom Top 8 by BDF XI in the first round.

Despite his side’s dismal start to the season, GU’s Argentinian coach, Rudolph Zapata has promised sparks on Saturday.

Speaking to Voice Sport, Zapata stressed that his under-performing players were intent on collecting maximum points against Chiefs.

“The league is very competitive but we have great local players. We worked on our mistakes from the previous game and we prepared well for Chiefs,” he said, adding that the game was one for which he did not have to motivate his players as they know exactly what to expect.

Reeling off the footballing clichés, Zapata went on to say, “It is a game of football – yes we lost against Systems but it was not the end of the journey. The league is a marathon and we will win other remaining games. I have a lot of young players in the team and they have bright future. We are still in and we are fighting for the championship.”

Looking ahead to next year, Zapata said he was eyeing the transfer window in January to beef up his squad.

The Argentine identified Orapa duo Ronald Chikomo and Tendai Nyumasi as two players he would love to work with in the future.

For the two snoozing titans, come Saturday a win is crucial, lest their nightmare starts to the season continue.