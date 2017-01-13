Skupu releases miraclo

Molebeledi Lesego popularly known as Skupu in music circles has released his sixth album titled Miraclo.

The album which was recorded at KK Productions in Gabane has six songs Rra Lenao, Wa Metlholo, Miraclo, Angela, Wa Nkolota and Weekend.

It was composed by Skupu himself and mixed and mastered by Kuseri Kumakili.

The Mahalapye born artist started his music career in 1997 with the group Kwaito Weapons, which would later be known as Mantshwabisi.

Rra Lenao is a song about rich men who like using their wealth to lure young girls.

The other hit, Wa Metlholo is a song in which Skupu is praising God for having protected and cared for him all these years.

Miraclo, a song that has adopted the Zambian style is an appreciation song where Skupu appreciates his girlfriend’s love and the way she respects and treats him.