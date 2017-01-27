Simi’s hot pants

Well you all know by now that the Botswana Premier League is one of the toughest in the world.
The football here is so tough that last season a clear winner could not be found on the pitch of play.
It took court cases and replays to finally declare Township Rollers the 2015/16 winners.
Shaya thinks playing so many games for Rollers was too much for no nonsense defender, Simisani Mathumo.
Popa’s towering centre-back was worn-out, literally.
A cheeky picture currently doing the rounds on social media, allegedly posted by teammate Edwin Moalosi, show that the Mapalastina player’s clothes also felt the impact.
Mathumo is pictured with a gaping hole in his colour co-ordinated yellow underwear in a match against BDF XI.
Well, good choice there buddy, the pants and yellow and gaping hot – I’m sure it’ll earn Rollers a few more female fans!