Simi’s hot pants

Well you all know by now that the Botswana Premier League is one of the toughest in the world.

The football here is so tough that last season a clear winner could not be found on the pitch of play.

It took court cases and replays to finally declare Township Rollers the 2015/16 winners.

Shaya thinks playing so many games for Rollers was too much for no nonsense defender, Simisani Mathumo.

Popa’s towering centre-back was worn-out, literally.

A cheeky picture currently doing the rounds on social media, allegedly posted by teammate Edwin Moalosi, show that the Mapalastina player’s clothes also felt the impact.

Mathumo is pictured with a gaping hole in his colour co-ordinated yellow underwear in a match against BDF XI.

Well, good choice there buddy, the pants and yellow and gaping hot – I’m sure it’ll earn Rollers a few more female fans!