Shoprite Consumer promotion picks winner

Botshelo walks away with P100 000 home makeover

Lone Botshelo became one of the happiest man alive when he walked away with the grand prize of a home makeover valued at P100, 000 during the Shoprite consumer promotion final draw held at the Gaborone train station on January 21st.

“Before today, I had always entered competitions but never won anything, not even P10 airtime, but I believe that God was preparing me for the momentous event of today,” said the jubilant Botshelo.

He said that prior to being called for the final draw, he and his wife were home pondering over the fact that he always participates in competitions but I never win.

“Just at that moment, I received a call inviting me for the final draw in Gaborone. I arrived here in Gaborone on Friday and never expected to walk away with this much,” he gushed.

Shoprite Checkers Airport Junction Mall Fresh food Manager Mothibi Sebego said that the promotion had been running for five years and the 2017 campaign began last year October.

“Every year we get more people entering the competition than the previous year, if that doesn’t translate as growth, then I don’t know what would,” he said, stating that the possibility of one winning P100, 000 becomes even more real every year as entrants see others walk away with prizes.

Other prizes given away on the day were 13 six burner stoves, 13 DSTV Explorer decoders with a year’s subscription and 13 all expenses paid for weekend getaway for two at Chobe Marina Lodge valued at over P10, 000.

“I recently got married and this trip to Chobe is going to be my honeymoon,” said Oratile Mosweunyane after snatching the weekend getaway prize.

“Unlike other retailers, we are more family oriented,that’s why all our prizes are catered for enjoyment by all family members, not just one person,” clarified Wangu Mpatana, Shoprite Buyer at the supermarket’s Headquarters.

Consumers should expect new stores in Kasane, Moshupa and Mahalapye, Mpaana has said.