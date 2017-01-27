Shop breakers locked up

A 27-year-old Zimbabwean woman recently appeared before the Francistown magistrates’ court for breaking into a shop and stealing food and toiletry worth P761.65.

Sethembisile Ndlovu from Hlathine settlement in Gwanda, Zimbabwe and 26-year-old Jonathan Moyo of Borolong village, on the outskirts of Francistown, pleaded guilty to two counts of shop breaking and theft.

Acting together, Ndlovu and Moyo broke into Botle Meat Market Shop at Mathangwane village – some 35km west of Francistown and made away with stolen goods.

The two thieves committed the offences last year in November and disappeared but the long arm of the law caught catch up with them a week ago.

Sub-Inspector Kabelo Pheto, prosecuting the matter, told the court that the prosecution did not expect that the two accused persons were to plead guilty hence the failure to come to court with prepared facts of the incident.

The matter was postponed and the duo remanded in prison.