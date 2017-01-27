Sheillah reps Botswana at BBA Nigeria premier

Former beauty queen and Big Brother Africa (BBA) Botswana representative, Sheillah Molelekwa was the only Motswana to feature at this weekend’s premier of Big Brother Nigeria.

In an exclusive interview with The Voice, 24-year-old Molelekwa confirmed that she is hard at work in Nigeria, cooking up a storm in the studio as well as getting her acting career off the ground.

The Miss Universe Botswana 2012 winner indicated that she has collaborated with a major, world-renowned Nigerian artist but said management has not given her the go-ahead to reveal their identity just yet.

“I have been collaborating with a few artists here, but there is one I am particularly excited about. However, my management said I should not reveal who it is just yet,” confirmed the hard-working celeb.

“My music should be hitting Africa soon. I came to Nigeria because Nigeria has branded itself as the next African giant in the music industry, and it is working out well so far,” continued Molelekwa happily.

The ambitious performer believes she is maturing as an actress, adding that she recently landed a role in a movie featuring superstar Nigerian actor, the legendary Desmot Elliot.

Molelekwa would not go into detail about the character she plays but stressed that the movie would be released soon.

Explaining her presence at the Big Brother Nigeria launch, she said, “At the premier I basically gave an account of my experience at the Big Brother Africa house and how best to cash in on the fame afterwards.”

Molelekwa has been out of the country and living in West-Africa for quite some time now, relocating soon after landing a major record label deal.

She shot to fame through the Big Brother Africa Hotshots edition over her much publicised in-house relationship with South African housemate, Nhlanlha Nlhapo.

The two carried on their relationship after the programme finished but the affair fizzled out a few months later.